Mascherano out for four weeks with hamstring injury

The versatile Argentine is set to be sidelined for the next month after suffering the injury on international duty

Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano is set to miss four weeks of action with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty.

Mascherano picked up the problem during Tuesday's friendly between Argentina and Nigeria, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the African nation.

The 33-year-old underwent tests on his right leg on Wednesday morning and the results confirmed he will be sidelined for around a month.

That absence will likely see Mascherano miss matches against Leganes, Juventus, Valencia and Real Murcia, although he should be fit by the time El Clasico rolls around – Barca visit the Santiago Bernabeu on December 23.

Mascherano played the full 90 minutes of Argentina's clash with Nigeria and has made a total of 10 appearances across all competitions for Barca this season.

The Catalan giants hold a four-point lead over Valencia at the top of La Liga.