Masoud Juma’s journey to the GOtv Shield top scorers summit

Kariobangi Sharks pumped five bullets in the heart of a hapless Eldoret based side, two of which were fired by Masoud himself

Kariobangi Sharks striker, Masoud Juma has scored a brace in each of his last three GOtv Shield matches, a performance that places him as a favourite candidate for the tournament’s top scorer.

The former Sony Sugar man who is now top of the goal poachers’ summit, first inked his name on the score sheet of the knockout tournament in Kariobangi Sharks’ 3-1 win against Sofapaka in the round of 16 at Machakos Stadium.

Masoud’s first GOtv Shield goal came in the 52 minute against Batoto Ba Mungu on July 23 before doubling his effort with an 83rd-minute strike, two vitals goals that saw Sharks book a quarter-final berth with Eldoret Youth.

The Harambee Stars striker, whose attempt to land a professional contract outside the country this year has been thwarted a couple of times after he failed two trials in the Scandinavian, would later announce his return to domestic action with another brace against Eldoret Youth on August 17th.

Kariobangi Sharks had bitten the Eldoret based side five times, two of which were attacks mounted by Masoud himself in the 16th and 61st minutes respectively.

As if that was not enough, Masoud who has now mastered the habit of pumping two goals past the opposing keepers, came to haunt his former employer, Sony Sugar in the semi-final last weekend with yet another brace.

The player sharpened his scoring skills with yet another brace against Posta Rangers in the last league match last Wednesday.

The skillful master of a brace first fired an electric current in Sony Sugar nerves with a 21st-minute striker before doubling his effort with an 80th-minute goal in Sharks’ 2-0 win against the Millers in the semi-final held at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru last Sunday.

With six goals now, Masoud is perched top of the scorers' chart, one better than AFC Leopards striker Vincent Oburu and Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba.

Oburu missed a chance to extend in Ingwe’s 1-0 win against Vihiga United in the other semi-final.