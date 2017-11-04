Masoud Juma set KPL record in Muhoroni thrashing

The four goals put Juma on course of KPL Golden Boot title having overtaken leaders, Jacques Tuyisenge and Umaru Kasumba

Kariobangi Sharks striker, Masoud Juma registered Kenyan Premier League record when he became the first player to score four goals in a single match this season.

The marauding Sharks striker pumped four goals in the delicate heart of Muhoroni Youth to confirm their relegation to the National Super League as Sharks swam to a 7-0 win against cash trapped Muhoroni side.

The four goals put Juma on course of KPL Golden Boot title having overtaken leaders, Jacques Tuyisenge and Umaru Kasumba of Gor Mahia and Sofapaka respectively.

Sharks win also brought to a halt their winless streak even as they stay on course top-five finish in their debut season in the top tier league.

Ovella Ochiee Duke Abuya were also on target for William Muluya who has been flying high with Kariobangi Sharks in their debut year.