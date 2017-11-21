Massa eyes final flourish in Abu Dhabi

After his emotional farewell to Interlagos last time out, Felipe Massa hopes to finish his F1 career strongly at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Felipe Massa has set his sights on finishing his Formula One career on a high at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The veteran Brazilian will retire from the sport after Sunday's race at the Yas Marina circuit, having initially done so 12 months ago before returning to fill the void left by Valtteri Bottas' departure to Mercedes.

Massa has 42 points to his name from 18 races – including six at his last home grand prix at Interlagos – and hopes he can add to that in United Arab Emirates.

"For me, it will be quite an emotional weekend as it will be my final race with Williams as well as my final race in Formula One," he said.

"I am looking forward to it and plan to enjoy every moment, to finish my Formula One career on a high note!"

The identity of Massa's replacement at Williams remains unclear, with Robert Kubica, Paul di Resta and Daniil Kvyat reportedly in the frame.