It’s a massive month for us, says SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler

Matsatsantsa coach Tinkler has emphasised the need to plan ahead for their trip to Tunisia

SuperSport United have been given a major boost ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup return leg in Tunis after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) accepted Matsatsantsa’s request to move their midweek clash against Bidvest Wits.

SuperSport most recently were held to a 1-1 draw by Tunisia’s Club Africain and with a place in the final at stake, the Tshwane-based outfit will need all the help they can possibly muster. SuperSport’s exploits during October could potentially make or break their season with not only continental aspirations to worry about but also the small matter of an MTN 8 final to contend with.

Nonetheless, SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler has also emphasised the importance of this month, and he has welcomed the decision to move the crunch encounter to a later date as SuperSport need to remain fully focused ahead of their trip to North Africa.

“It’s a high-profile match. It has taken great effort to get to the semi-final,” Tinkler told SunSport.

“We’ll need to plan ahead. The Caf match could be played on a Friday and there was no way we could play Wits midweek. It’s a massive month for us. We also have the top eight final,” he added.

Meanwhile, following SuperSport’s draw in the first leg, the 47-year-old praised his team’s fighting spirit but is wary that SuperSport will need to score goals in Tunisia.

“I can’t fault the boys in the first leg. Their work ethic and never-say-die attitude were phenomenal,” he said.

“But at this level, at this stage of the competition, it becomes increasingly important to score goals. That’s the harsh reality,” Tinkler concluded.