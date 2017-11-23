Mata open to new Man Utd contract as he seeks to emulate Giggs

Juan Mata would be open to signing a new contract at Manchester United as he wants to compete at the highest level until he is 40.

The Spain international is currently tied to the Red Devils until the summer of 2018, although there is a 12-month extension option in that agreement.

United are likely to trigger that clause, but fresh terms could also be tabled to keep the 29-year-old at Old Trafford.

Mata admits he is prepared to open negotiations, with there a desire on his part to emulate the achievements of club legend Ryan Giggs.

He told ESPN FC when pressed on whether he could pen a new deal: “Why not? I'm 29 and, hopefully, I can play football for some more years.

“It would be great to play until I'm 40 like Ryan Giggs. But that's still a bit far, still 11 years.

