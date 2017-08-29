Matano: AFC Leopards deserved more than a draw in derby

Despite taking an early lead in the first half, defensive lapses ensured K’Ogalo escaped with a point at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano has expressed his dissatisfaction following a 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia on Sunday.

Despite taking an early lead in the first half, defensive lapses ensured K’Ogalo escaped with a point and maintain the gap between the two sides.

The former Ulinzi Stars coach feels his side could have grabbed maximum points and that the draw was not what he expected. "Yes, I am disappointed, we came to win the match and not to drop points.

“We had several good chances that we did not take, if we could have capitalized on them I think the story could have been different. The draw is not what we really wanted, we could have done better,” Matano told Goal.

"The striking department is improving, but we have not yet furnished it well, we need some time but we will eventually reach where we want."

Ingwe will play Kakamega Homeboyz in their next league outing.