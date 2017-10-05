Michael Olunga start as Harambee Stars release Iraq squad

Jesse Were is set to partner Michael Olunga upfront, while Zesco defender David Owino will Captain the team

Posta Rangers goalkeeper, Patrick Matasi has been handed a start ahead of Gor Mahia custodian, Boniface Oluoch as Harambee Stars take on Iraq in a FIFA International friendly match.

Zesco United's Jesse Were is set to partner Spain based, Michael Olunga upfront with defender David Owino Captaining the team.

Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo has also been named in the starting team, as is Posta Rangers duo of Simon Mbugua and Jockins Atudo.

Kenya Starting XI: Patrick Matasi (GK), Abud Omar, Simon Mbugua, Jockins Atudo, David Owino, Anthony Akumu, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, Eric Johanna, Jesse Were, Michael Olunga

Substitutes: Boniface Oluoch, Harun Shakava, Robinson Kamura, Musa Mohammed, Patillah Omotto, Cliffton Miheso, Boniface Muchiri, Dennis Sikhayi, Kenneth Muguna, John Mark Makwatta, Stephen Waruru, Masud Juma

Iraq Starting XI: Mohammed Kassid (C), Ibrahim Khalaf, Ali Adnan, Rebin Ghareeb, Waleed Salim, Aymen Hussein, Mahdi Kamil, Hekmat Nouri, Hikmat Azeez, Amjed Kadhim, Hussain Ali

Substitutes: Talib Raheem, Mohanad Karrar, Ali Fadhil, Faez Atiyah, Resan Bashar, Ahmed Abdulzahra, Jalal Hassan, Fayyadh Ajeel, Yaseen Gheni, Mustafa Nadhim