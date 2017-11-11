Match Report: Masoud Juma brace sinks Nzoia Sugar

The striker has now scored six goals in two matches, having his the back of the net four times against Muhoroni Youth last weekend

Kariobangi Sharks striker, Masoud Juma took a huge leap into KPL-Golden Boot podium after hitting a brace in his side’s 4-1 win over Nzoia Sugar.

Masoud took his tally to 17 league goals, four clear off Gor Mahia's Jacques Tuyisenge who ended his three match drought with a solo goal for K'Ogalo against Kakamega Homeboyz.

The Kariobangi Bangi striker has now scored six goals in two matches, having hit the back of the net four times against Muhoroni Youth last weekend.

Masoud and Duke Obuya scored a brace a piece to guide Sharks to a double over the Millers’ whom they also overpowered in the opening leg.

Just as he scored early in the opening half against Muhoroni Youth, Masoud punished Nzoia Sugar when he gave Sharks the lead with only 10 minutes consumed on the clock.

Patrick Kwitonda leveled things up for visiting Nzoia at Camp Toyoyo Ground to take the game leveled at the break.

Obuya doubled Sharks’ advantage in the 61-minute and another for a sweet win temporarily shot Sharks to second on 52 points.

The KPL newbies are just a place above champions, Gor Mahia awho also beat Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal to take their point tally to 73.