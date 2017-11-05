Match Report: AFC keep top 10 dream a reality

The win ensured that AFC Leopards kept a live their dream of finishing in top 10 even a relegation fears lingers in the minds of many fans

Andrew Tololwa eased pressure off the back of AFC Leopards when his lone goal propelled Ingwe away from relegation zone.

Though not entirely safe from relegation should more than two teams be relegated to the National Super League, Robert Matano side picked their 10th win of the season which now places them just two places below top 10 in the Kenyan Premier League standing.

Ingwe took their point tally to 39 from 32 rounds of matches with two games left to the end of the league on November 18.

Tololwa rose above the rest to head home the opener in the 14th minute after connecting a Duncan Otieno well deliver free kick.

AFC Leopards young star, Vincent Oburu clinical instinct was brought to question when he blew away a clear chance to give Ingwe the lead.

Instead, the prodigy blasted wide his effort from the six-meter yard when he opted for power instead of a simple placement into the far corner of either posts.

But he would later combine with Kitenge for some lovely exchange that almost resulted in a goal but Ezekiel Owade stood tall between eh sticks with a wonderful save.

AFC Leprda were twice denied by the tight defence mounted by Nakumatt goal posts as the Leopards hunts for more goals that never was.

AFC Leopards, however, had had to trade the win with a heavy price when goalkeeper Gabriel Andika was stretched off the pitch with injury.

Andika was replaced by Edwin Mukolwe who made his debut for the GOtv Shield champions this season.

Whyvonne Isuzza replaced goals corer Tololwa while Marcellus Ingotsi came in for Burundian Alexis Kitenge late in the second half.

AFC Leopards' win saw them dislodge Nakumatt on 12 place on te standings.