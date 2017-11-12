MATCH REPORT: AFC Leopards licks sweet Chemelil Sugar

The Millers once again pegged their hopes on a majority of junior players for the hard task of stopping hungry Leopards at Kasarani

AFC Leopards moved to 10th following a narrow 1-0 win over visiting Chemelil Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Vincent Oburu shot Ingwe to top ten for the first time in over three months when he gave the host the lead in the eighth minute.

AFC Leopards threatened early with a first chance just six minutes in the game, but Chemelil were quick to clear their line. A ruthless Leopard continued to push and just two minutes later, luck smiled at their face when Oburu buried home the icebreaker.

There were eminent signs that Chemelil Sugar were not going to withstand Leopards’ pace, going by the strength of their matchday squad.

The Millers once again pegged their hopes on a majority of junior players who have so grabbed two points in their last two games against Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz, for the hard task of stopping hungry Leopards at Kasarani.

Chemelil were missing upto five senior players, including captain Smith Ouko, whom Goal understand, were dropped for a third consecutive match after they failed to show up for their home tie against Tusker last week in what the club interpreted as 'absconding' duties after players protested unpaid salaries and allowances.

Chemelil Sugar owe players upto six months arrears in salaries.

Alexis Kitenge came close to doubling Leopards advantage but his effort missed the target by the skin of a tooth.

Robert Matano who will be satisfied by a single point in his remaining league match against Mathare United, tried to give a majority of his players playing time.

The ‘Lion’ made a courageous move by pulling out Kitenge for Marcellus Ingotsi with Whyvonne Isuzza coming in for Andrew Tololwa in the 58th minute even as Chemelil Sugar continue to pile pressure on the host.

Matano also brought in Joshua Mawira who has been out with a long-term injury, for Victor Majid late at the tail end of the game.

At the end, it was Leopards who disappeared into the dressing room with smiles a big smile having picked a vital three points.

Chemelil Sugar moved to 12th with 39 points.