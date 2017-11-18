Match Report: AFC Leopards secures top eight

Whyvonne Isuza set the ball rolling for the GOtv Shield champions in the second half heading in a Lewis Wanami cross after a perfect build up

AFC Leopards finished the 2017 season on a high after downing relegated Muhoroni Youth 4-1.

Ingwe came into the match as clear favourites considering their opponents had lost their last five matches and conceded a total of 20 goals in the process.

After a goalless first half, Whyvonne Isuza set the ball rolling for the GOtv Shield champions in the second half heading in a Lewis Wanami cross after a perfect build up.

It was 2-0 four minutes later, this time round from the ever impressive Aziz Okaka, who, just like Isuza, scored through a header after a good cross by Musa Mudde, following a free kick conceded by the opponents.

The remaining two goals for Ingwe were scored by Samuel Ndung'u in the 61st minute and Vincent Oburu in the 65th minute to ensure Muhoroni has conceded 24 goals in their last six outings.

The hosts scored their consolation through Hassan Kiyoyo in the 74th minute from a penalty spot after a foul in the danger zone.

The results mean Leopards finished the season in eighth place with 45 points.