MATCH REPORT: AFC Leopards sound warning shot ahead of Mashemeji derby

AFC Leopards beat Tusker FC by a solitary goal to send a strong signal to their weekend opponents, Gor Mahia ahead of the weekend derby.

Ingwe will take on perennial rivals, Gor Mahia in the ‘Mashemeji’ derby next Sunday at Nyayo National stadium.

Though their performance and form in the last couple of matches have been wanting, Ingwe unleashed its claws on Thursday when they scratched Kenyan Premier League defending champion, Tusker by a solitary goal, a perfect morale booster ahead of the derby.

Samuel Ndungu came off the bench to stuff a nail on Tusker’s heart with only seven minutes remaining on the clock to give Ingwe a deserved lead.

Ndung’u combined with a fellow bench warmer, Vincent Oburu who was introduced in the second half to strike home the lone goal in the 83-minute.

Tusker started the game on a positive note, restricting Leopards to only one short on target.

AFC Leopards, however, held their nerves in the opening 45 minutes, to contain Tusker though the Brewers occasionally threatened to open the lead.

Anthony Ndolo came close to opening the scores in the early exchanges but his header was dealt with by Ingwe custodian, Gabriel Andika.

Robert Matano men also threatened with Aziz Okaka testing veteran oalkeeper, gDancun Ochieng between the sticks.

Harun Nyakha and Marlon Tangauzi picked early cards for both teams in the physical game that also saw Dennis Shikayi picked what looked like a head injury while Tusker’s Jackson Macharia also needed the attention of doctors from a nasty tackle.

Tusker would later be reduced to 10-men affter Tangauzi was sent off when he picked his second yellow card, just five minutes after resumption after he collided with an opponent as they challenge for an aerial ball.

The win pushed Ingwe two places up from 15th in the league standings on 23 points after 20 rounds of matces.