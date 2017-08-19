Match Report: Ajax Cape Town 1-1 Golden Arrows

Rivaldo Coetzee netted early in the second half as Ajax Cape Town shared the spoils against Golden Arrows

Ajax Cape Town and Golden Arrows played to a 1-1 draw in a Premiership fixture on Saturday night.

The match took place on Saturday, 19 August 2017 at the Cape Town Stadium.

Central defender Rivaldo Coetzee netted with a looping header early on in the second half to earn his resilient Ajax Cape Town side a 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows.

The away team, who came into this tie without head coach Clinton Larsen and first assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi on the bench, after they were sent off in their MTN8 loss to Bidvest Wits, immediately got into the thick of things putting together a few passes in the match as they looked to unsettle the home team by keeping possession.

Ajax came close to breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute as a perfect cross from Erwin Isaacs found Neo Makua who put his shot just wide.

The visitors eventually took the lead against the run of play in the 25th minute as Ajax goalkeeper Brandon Petersen came out rushing from out of his box to clear the ball, but in turn deflected the ball off Lerato Lamola who gave chase all the way, with the ball ending up in the back of Petersen's net.

New striker Sedwyn George had the chance to pull his side level on matters just before the half-time whistle went, but wasted a glorious opportunity, sending his shot wide with only the Arrows goalkeeper to beat.

The score remained 1-0 to Abafana Bes'thende as the two sides headed for the interval after an entertaining first half encounter.

In the second stanza, the match started at a very slow pace with both sides testing each other.

Ajax started the second half like a house on fire with their attack leading to a corner kick. Rodrick Kabwe took the resulting corner with Rivaldo Coetzee drawing his side level with a header in the 49th minute that had Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede nowhere close to saving it.

As the game went on, the pace continued picking up but it remained well balanced as both sides cancelled out each other at both ends of the field.

Goalscorer Lamola had a chance to put the game beyond doubt in the dying minutes after being put through with a cross from Wayde Jooste, who completely missed a sitter.

Spoils were shared in the end with Abafana Bes'thende walking away the happier of the two teams considering their poor record against the Urban Warriors in the past.

Grant Margeman walked away with the Man-of-the-match award after putting in a good shift for the home side in the middle of the park.

Stanley Menzo's team next face Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday, 23 August, in Maritzburg. Golden Arrows will also be hosting Bloemfontein Celtic at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday, 23 August.