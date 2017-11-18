Match report: Champions, Gor Mahia held in Kisumu

Despite creating several scoring opportunities, it was George Abege who scored for the visitors in the 23rd minute, capitalizing on a well-taken cross

Mahia FC failed to get maximum points against Sony Sugar as they were held to a two-all draw in the season-ending finale in Kisumu.

The match was just but a formality for the K'Ogalo who won the league with four games to spare last October.

The hosts started the match well with George Odhiambo creating several chances that were not well taken by Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge who were playing in the attacking front.

Despite creating several scoring opportunities, it was George Abege who scored for the visitors in the 23rd minute, capitalizing on a well-taken cross by Justin Monda.

The towering striker back-heeled the ball past Fredrick Odhiambo to draw first blood of the match.

The joy was however short-lived as Kagere leveled matters in the 26th minute from a Blackberry's low cross. The striker was in the perfect position to flick it in.

Kagere completed his brace five minutes later for Gor Mahia's winner after heading in a perfect cross by Francis Kahata who was playing in the midfield alongside Earnest Wendo.

The sugar millers could have cut K'Ogalo's advantage in the 55th minute, but Benjamin Mosha failed to hit the back of the net despite racing clear.

It was a wake-up call for the visitors who replied by attacking severally, only to be let down by poor finishing.

They paid the price in the 71st minute as substitute Yemi Mwana sneaked behind the defenders to level matters.

Gor will represent Kenya in the Caf Champions League for the fourth time in five seasons hoping to impress.