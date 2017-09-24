Bandari 0-1 Chemelil Sugar: Dockers suffer second straight defeat

Bandari's misfortune started last Wednesday after they lost 3-0 to champions Tusker at the same venue, Mbaraki Stadium

Siwa Shaphan's lone goal extended Bandari FC’s misfortune in Kenyan Premier League after they lost 1-0 to Chemelill Sugar on Sunday.

Bandari's misfortune started last Wednesday after they lost 3-0 to champions Tusker at the same venue, Mbaraki Stadium, and Paul Nkata and his charges were hoping to pick themselves up but the sugar millers could not let them get even a point.

Siwa Shaphan headed past Bandari custodian Joseph Okoth, who was handed his third straight start in the absence of first-choice keeper Wilson Oburu.

Peter Kyata’s 20th-minute cross was well connected by Shaphan for Chemelil opener as the visitors, who covered over 800 kilometers trip to Mombasa, took the lead in the first half.

Bandari also had a chance early in the first half when Anthony Wambani found a shooting chance, but his effort missed the target.

His second attempt on Chemelil custodian John Waw was also thwarted with a full stretch save as the visitors' fought to hold onto the slim lead. The win took Chemelil’s point tally to 33 while Bandari has 30 points.

Bandari Starting XI: Joseph Okoth, Noah Abich, Felly Mulumba, Fred Nkata, Bernard Odhiambo, Michael Apudo, Abdallah Hassan, Anthony Wambani, Cosmas Fred, Shaban Kenga, Siraj Mohamed.

Chemelil Sugar Starting XI: John Wau, Peter Kyata, Yusuf Juma, Smith Ouko, Benjamin Oketch, Apollo Otieno, Faraj Odeny, Siwa Shafan, Collins Netto, Sephan Ayugi, Muchuma Philiph.