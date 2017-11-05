MAtch Report: Gor Mahia held

Gor Mahia who are playing formality matches having won the league last month stretched their tally to 70-point mark

Zoo Kericho held Kenyan Premier League champions, Gor Mahia to a one-all draw at Afrah Stadium on Sunday.

The Kericho based side, came from a goal down to share the spoil with record champions on the day that also saw Medie Kagere move jointly with Jacques Tuyisenge on the club’s top scorer chart.

The Rwandan internationals have scored 24 goals between them, three behind KPL leading scorer, Masoud Juma who has so far hit the back of the net 15 times.

Kagere gave Gor Mahia the lead in the 62nd minute but Kepha Ondati cancelled out the short-lived celebration.

Ondati scored Zoo's equaliser in the 75th minute after receiving a perfect pass from Geoffrey Gichana.

For the second match running, Tyisenge failed to shake the net and with only two games remaining, the Rwandan international will have to score at least four goals and pray that both Masoud and Kagere hit a plateau, in order to win the Golden Boot trophy.

Gor Mahia who are playing formality matches having won the league last month stretched their tally to 70-point mark.

Zoon, on the other hand, moved four places up to 11 on 39 points, above Sony Sugar and Chemelil Sugar.