Match Report: Gor Mahia see off 10-man Homeboyz

Gor Mahia striker, Jacques Tuyisenge scored K’Ogalo’s lone goal against Kakamega Homeboyz to stretch the new champions’ lead at the Kenya Premier League table.

Champions Gor Mahia took their point tally to 73 thanks to Rwanda International's goal away in Mumias, early in the first half.

George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo fed Tuyisenge with a cool pass late in the first half and the former Police FC forward wasted no chance, shooting K’Ogalo to the lead in the 44th minute.

Kakamega Homeboyz were dealt a double blow when Wycliffe Ochomo was sent off barely 10 minutes before Gor Mahia took the lead.

Earlier on, the host squandered a chance to go ahead when they blew away a golden opportunity from the spot in the 20th minute only for Ochomo to be given his marching order 15 minutes later.

While Kakamega Homeboyz will be scratching their head after a disappointing result, Tuyisenge was equally left ruing a wasted oportunity, when he was presented with a chance to cut Masoud Juma’s four-goal advantage.

Instead, K'Ogalo leading scorer, with no one but the goalkeeper to beat, fired straight into the hands of Michael Wanyika in the 38th minute.

The Rwandan striker, however, made amend of the error six minutes later when he buried in Odhiambo’s delivery even as the dream of lifting the 2017 KPL-Golden Boot fades away wit only a game left to the end of teh season.

Masoud is now leading the top scorers' chart with 17 goals while Tiyisenge has 11, one better than his compatriot, Meddie Kagere.

K’Ogalo, however, could not find the net despite playing a big chunk of the match with an extra pair of feet.