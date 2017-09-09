MATCH REPORT: Gor Mahia stretch KPL lead to nine points

The win saw K’Ogallo open a nine point lead between them and second placed Sofapaka who will be in action on Sunday

Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge scored a brace to help Gor Mahia beat Nzoia Sugar 4-0 as K'Ogalo's match to the Kenyan Premier League title gathers pace.

The win saw Dylan Kerr charges open nine point lead between them and second placed Sofapaka who will be in action on Sunday after third placed Posta Rangers suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nakumatt FC in an early kickoff.

K’Ogalo win over the Millers will definably see the visitors crowl further down closer to the relegation zone thanks to a brace from the Rwandan international Tuyisenge and a goal each from his country man, Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata.

The score was a replica of 1984 meeting between the two sides where Austin Oduor scored a brace against Nzoia Sugar in another 4-0 win.

Gor Mahia marauding midfielder, George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo fed Tuyisenge just 26 minutes into the first half to open K’Ogalo's account at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Kagere would then connect Kenneth Muguna’s free kick to double the home side lead before Tuyisenge completed his brace after Nzoia Sugar had thrown away a chance to cut the lead from the penalty spot after Frederick Onyango committed a foul in his own box. Stephen Wakanya take on was perried by Onyango.

Former Thika United man, Kahata completed K’Ogalo’s route to hand coach Kerr a seventh undefeated record since the Englishman took over the reign at Gor Mahia last July.

Gor Mahia are now perched at the top of the summit with 47 points while Sofapaka are second on 38 points.