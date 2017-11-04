Match Report: Kakamega Homeboyz held at home

Once again, the fringe Chemelil Sugar squad picked another point, this time on the road when they frustrated hosts Homeboyz at Mumias Sports Complex

Chemeli Sugar picked the second point in two matches despite playing a makeshift squad in a 2-2 draw with Kakamega Homeboyz.

Chemelil Sugar traveled to Mumias without 10 senior players who were suspended for this match on disciplinary grounds after failing to report back to camp on time ahead of last week’s match against Tusker. Chemelil earned a point against the brewers at home despite playing with only 16 players.

Edwin Omondi canceled out Wycliffe Ochomo opener for Homeboyz in the 41st minute to punish a wasteful Mike Mururi’s side.

Jeremiah Wanjala restored Kakamega Homeboyz’s lead when he came off the bench to restore the hosts’ lead but Chemelil was not having any of it.

Siwa Shafan stole a point when he scored Chemelil Sugar’s second with four minutes to the death

Chemelil Sugar XI: Jairus Adira, Peter Amani, Juma Yusuf, James Omino, Benjamin Oketch, Appollo Otieno, Edwin Omondi, Shafan Siwa, Jafari Odeny, Johana Mwita, Collins Neto,

Reserves: Richard Aimo, Faraj Odeny, Mustafa Adebayo, Felix Oluoch, Philip Muchuma

Kakamega Homeboyz: David Juma, Hedmond Mauda, Erick Ambunya, George Odiwuor, Charles Momanyi, Moses Chikati, Estone Esiye, Wycliffe Opondo, Moses Mudavadi, Wycliffe Ochomo, Ali Bai,

Reserves: Michael Wanyika, Mike Khaduli, Wanjala Jeremiah, Andrew Kulecho, Francis Ochola, Festo Omukoto, Athman Buki.