Mathare United 2-1 Muhoroni: 'Slum Boys' survive scare

The ‘Slum Boys’ found themselves chasing for a winner after Maxwell Onyango restored parity for Muhoroni in the 51st minute

Mathare United tentatively 'survived' relegation pending an agreement between Football Kenya Federation and Kenyan Premier League on the number of teams to be relegated.

Cliff Nyakeya saved Mathare United blushes in a hard fought 2-1 win over Muhoroni Youth to move off the danger zone should only two teams be relegated.

FKF have been pushing for three teams to move down to the lower tier next season though a final decision is expected in the coming days. Should FKF have their way, then Thika United will have to win all the remaining two games by a bigger margin to dislodge Mathare United on 15th place.

Mathare were headed for a 1-1 draw before John Mwangi picked out Nyakeya with a low cross late into the second half for a match-winning goal that greatly revived their hopes of surviving relegation.

The ‘Slum Boys’ found themselves chasing for a winner after Maxwell Onyango restored parity for Muhoroni in the 51st minute. Mathare United had taken the lead with a minute to the breakthrough Edward Seda .

The home side had been a thorn in Muhoroni Youth’s flesh especially in the first half their push for an ice break came in the 44th minute after Seda powered in the opener.

Just nine minutes earlier, Chris Ochieng found space on the left flank, cut on his strong side before unleashing a powerful shot but it was kept in check by the quick reflexes of Said's in Muhoroni Youth’s goal.

Franscis Kimanzi needed to win to take pressure off his back by opening some distance between trailers, Thika United and Western Stima, who are all fighting for relegation.

Mathare United took their point tally to 38 after 32 rounds of matches, three above 16th placed Thika United, who enjoy a similar point margin advantage against Western Stima.

Mathare United Starting XI : 1. Mark Kioko (GK) 25.Samuel Olwande 20. Martin Ongori 6. George Owino (C) 23.Lennox Ogutu 22. Roy Okal 4.Edward Seda 29. Chrispin Oduor 13. John Mwangi 11.Cliff Nyakeya 9. Chris Ochieng’.

Subs : 14. Derrick Onyango (GK) 12. Andrew Juma 24. Victor Ashinga 27.Tyson Otieno 15.Ronald Reagan 17. Elijah Mwanzia, 7. Harrison Mwendwa.