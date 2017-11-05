Match Report:Mathare United revive survival hopes

Any other outcome other than maximum points in this match could have been so detrimental to Mathare United's survival hopes

Mathare United took a huge leap off the relegation cliff following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nzoai Sugar.

Francis Kimanzi side had been glued to the danger zone for the better part of the second round following a series of dismal performances punctuated by numerous draws.

But the ‘Slum Boys’ engaged the shooting gear in the early kickoff match that presented them with very little option but to win.

The win, though had not a significant impact on the overall league standings; pushed Mathare’s point tally to 35, three clear off Thika United and Western Stima who ha a point less than Thika.

Samuel Olwande calmly slotted home the all important goal for Mathare United in the 15th minute from the spot.

Olwande directed his effort into the bottom left corner. to give teh host teh lead at a quarter hour mark.

Mathare United remained 15th on the log, above Thika and Western Stima who are 16 and 17th respectively. Muhoroni Youth who lose 7-0 to Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday have already been relegated.

This leaves only one slot to be fought for by Mathare, Thika and Stima subject to the confirmation on teh nukber of teams that will be relegated to the National Super League.