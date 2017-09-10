Zoo 1-3 AFC Leopards: Omondi’s brace earns Ingwe vital points

Omondi’s goals handed coach Robert Matano’s his third league win since he took over the Den last July

Ray Omondi scored a brace in AFC Leopards’ 3-1 win against host Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League match staged on Sunday.

The win saw Ingwe move a place up in the KPL table to 27 points from their previous 14th place. An angry AFC Leopards side started the match on a high tempo with Vincent Oburu, Omondi and Samuel Ndung’u proving a thorn in Zoo flesh.

Omondi’s double and Vincent Oburu's solo goal handed coach Robert Matano’s his third league win since he took over the Den last July.

Young star Oburu tested Zoo goalkeeper, Samwel Kioko with a long range strike in the 15th minute, just a few moments after on form Omondi, gave Ingwe a deserved lead in the sixth minute when he perfectly connected Marcellus Ingotsi's well-delivered corner-kick.

Matano charges continued to pile pressure on the host and the effort paid dividends wit two more goals.

The man of the moment at Kericho Green Stadium, then completed his brace in the 30th minute before handing the key to Oburu, who completed Ingwe’s route with the third goal in the second half.

While Matano will be pleased with the three points, the coach will, however, need to be worried about the numerous knocks picked by his players, including Marcellus Ingotsi in the big harvest away in Kericho.

Injured Ingotsi was replaced by Alexis Kitenge as Duncan Otieno comes in Omondi later in the second half.

The home side who were denied by the post earlier scored the consolation through Nicholas Kipkirui in the 88th minute. Zoo FC remained on position 11 with 29 points.

Ingwe XI: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Sikhayi, Michael Kibwage, Robinson Kamura (C), Salim Abdalla, Victor Majid, Samuel Ndung'u, Whyvonne Isuza, Ray Omondi, Vincent Oburu, Marcellus Ingosti.

Reserve: Edwin Mukolwe, Haroun Nyakha, Yakub Ramadhan, Lewis Wanaki, Alexis Kitenge, Aziz Okaka and Duncan Otieno.