Sofapaka 1-1 Posta Rangers: Batoto ba Mungu drop points in title race

Sofapaka earned a cricial point from Posta Rangers following a 1-1 draw to cut Gor Mahia lead in a Kenyan Premier League.

The draw saw Batoto Ba Mungu maintain their second place on the log with 38 points, just five shy of leaders Gor Mahia, who will take on AFC Leopards in 'Mashemeji' derby at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Ezakiel Okare's late strike in the dying minutes of the game cancelled out Kennedy Otieno's opener for Posta Rangers to hand Sam Ssimbwa a deserved points.

Okare sent home an equaliser in the 89th minute to take Sofapaka's unbeaten run to four matches.

Rangers maitained third spot with 35 points ahed of Ulinzi who wil be inactive this weekend.