Match Report: Sony dislodge AFC Leopards

Sony Sugar recovered from a shock defeat last weekend with a 5-1 thumping of a hapless Muhoroni Youth on Tuesday.

George Abege scored a brace early in teh first half to hand Sony Sugar a 2-0 advantage at the break as Muhoroni continue to chase wind even as they prepare to start a long trek to the National Super League.

Ex-Muhoroni Youth forwards, Benjamin Mosha could not spare his former employers whn he slotted in Suny's other ogoal in the second half.

David Simiyu and Victor Ademba added Sony Sugar’s other goals in the second half to shoot the Migori County side back to top 10.

The win saw Sony Sugar kick AFC Leopards out of top 10 with thanks to a superior goal difference as they turn attention to a final match against champions, Gor Mahia this coming weekend.

Sonny Sugar will tackle K’Ogalo next Saturday in the season-ender at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Sony Starting XI: Kelvin Omondi, Bernard Omondi, Dennis Oduor, Alfred Onyango, Kevin Oluoch, Ademba Victor, Benjamin Mosha, Abege George, David Simiyu, Justine Monda.

Reserves: Tom Muthomi, Nicholas Akoko, Jesse Obora, Samwel Okare, Mwana Yema, Marwa Chamberi.

Muhoroni Youth starting XI: Said Juma, Jacob Ombija, Jeconiah Ogendo, Faina Jacobs, Robert Indimuli, Collins Agade, Bliss Kityo, Maxwell Onyango, Farouk Mudoola, Hassan Kiyoyo, Johnmark Ochieng.

Reserve: Salim Sowedi, James Ogada, Yusuf Mohammed, Gradus Ochieng, Venval Thomas, Anthony Otuoma, Ambrose Ayoyi.