MATCH REPORT: Sony Sugar stretch Tusker’s poor run

Even the presence of striker Allan Wanga who made a return to Tusker’s side after two months could not scare away a determined Sony Sugar

Host Sony Sugar compounded Tusker’s bad fortune in the title defence with a 2-0 defeat at Awendo Green Stadium on Sunday.

The league defending champions are currently languishing mid of the table and have only won once in their last six league games.

With a shocking 2-0 defeat at the hands of a side that was six places and seven points below them before this match, the Brewers seems to have thrown in the towel in the title defence as the dry spell at Ruaraka continues.

Even the presence of striker Allan Wanga who made a return to Tusker’s side after two months could not scare away a determined Sony Sugar who needed to pick themselves up after mid week defeat in the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz last Wednesday.

George Abege made a retrun to Sony Sugar squad with a double punch for Tusker when he hit home a brace in the first half to hand Salim Babu three vital points.

The host took the lead in the eighth minute through Abege, much to the surprise of the visitors who had made three changes to the squad that played a 1-1 draw against Homeboyz in the last league match before the international break.

Before Homeboyz draw, Tusker had suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AFC Leopards at Nyayo national stadium.

Abege sent the ball past veteran goalkeeper, Dancun Ochieng for the opener before pouncing on a rebound after Tusker custodian spilt Amos Asembeka's powerful shot for Sony's second of the evening.

The win saw Sony Sugar move to 14th on the log with 26 points while remained ninth on 30 points, 17 less than leaders Gor Mahia.