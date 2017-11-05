Match Report:Thika United sips cold Tusker

The milkmen beat the Brewers by a solitary goal, same as Mathare United who recorded a similar scoreline against Nzoia Sugar

Kenyan Premier League relegation battle will go down to the wire after Thika United also reaped maximum point against former champions, Tusker FC.

The two teams are now separated by a single point with Mathare United staying above Thika on 15th place on super goal difference. Both teams have 35 points after 32 rounds of matches.

Western Stima also picked a point against Ulinzi, meaning that the final team that will join Muhoroni Youth on the journey to the National Super League will be known in the coming days.

Stima who are above Muhoroni Youth on 17th place have 32 points.

More to follow...