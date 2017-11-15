Zoo Kericho 2-1 Thika United: Milkmen sink to relegation

Thika United’s relegation hopes suffered a major blow after soaking in two goals against Zoo FC in the mid-week clash

Kenyan Premier League relegation battle took yet another trajectory after Zoo FC caged Thika United at the Kericho Green Stadium.

Thika United’s survival hopes suffered a major blow after soaking in two goals against host Zoo in the mid-week clash played on Wednesday.

The milkmen needed to win the all-important encounter to keep a safe distance with 17th placed Western Stima ahead of the penultimate season-ender this coming weekend, but fell flat in a 2-1 defeat.

Nicholas Muyoti side could not find their way out of the tea plantation of Kericho in what could be their worst defeat as their survival now hangs in the balance.

Dominic Ouma and Nicholas Kipkurui were the hit men in Thika United slaying. Kipkirui gave the host the lead in the 15th minute before Ouma doubled the advantage 15 minutes later.

Shami Kibwana scored Thika United’s consolation early in the second half but his solo goal could do very little to salvage the situation.

Thika United, though still ahead of Western Stima thanks to a superior goal difference, will have a daunting task against visiting Bandari United in the season-ender on Saturday.

Western Stima will make a short trip to Chemelil to face the host in the last match of the season at Chemelil Sports Complex while Zoo will square it out with second-placed Sofapaka.

The win shot Zoo back to 12th position on 40 points, just one shy of AFC Leopards’ tally.

Zoo Kericho starting XI : Vincent Misikhu, Johnston Ligare, Gideon Kibet, Dominic Ouma, Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Otieno, Geoffrey Gichana, Michael Madoya, Danson Namasakha, Nicholas Kipkirui and Bernard Odhiambo.

Subs : Samuel Koko, Stanislaus Akiya, Hillary Minishi, Kepha Ondati, Dennis Omondi, Ernest Kipkoech and Selenga Mangili.

Thika United starting XI : Owiny Allan, Wilson Anekeya, Zak Matasi, Ngotho Suleiman, Oruchum Christopher, Odhiambo Dennis, Tsuma Said, Mutinda Michael, Mukangula Eugene, Peter Okoth and Shami Kibwana.



Subs : Eliud Emase, Baraka Badi, Onwudi Chibueze, Said Saad, Edmond Adem, Samuel Mwanje and Sammy Meja.