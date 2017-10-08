Matchday 28 wrap: Aduana win as Hearts, Kotoko record contrasting results

The Fire Boys are closing in on their second league title following a big win in week 28 of the topflight

There is just no stopping for Aduana Stars as the leaders hit Bolga All Stars for four on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Derick Sasraku (2x), Nathaniel Asamoah and Sam Adams were on target for the Fire Boys but Sam Norgbey reduced the deficit for the home side to leave the score at 4-1 at the Tamale Utrecht Football Academy Park.

With a four-point lead at the top, the Dormaa-based side are well on course to win their second topflight title in seven years.

But Wafa have not yet given up on the title, their aspirations aided by a 3-0 victory over reigning champions Wa All Stars in Sogakope. Musah Nuhu, Mohammed Chico Coulibaly and Prince Obeng Ampem were on target for the Academy Boys.

Hearts of Oak picked three points at the Accra Sports Stadium but with seven points between them and Aduana, the Phobians' title dreams are certainly over. Winful Cobbinah and Joshua Otoo netted to help the Phobians to a 2-1 triumph over Ebusua Dwarfs, who registered a consolation through Joseph Esso.

Asante Kotoko face being dumped out of the top four following a 1-0 away defeat at Bechem United. Sadiq Hadji Abubakar's goal condemned the Porcupine Warriors to their eighth defeat of the campaign.

Just one point below Kotoko, Berekum Chelsea are heavily breathing down the neck of the Porcupine Warriors. But an opportunity to topple the Kumasi-based side was spurned by the Blues at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman following a 4-2 loss to Liberty Professionals.

Samuel Sarfo scored twice for the Blues to take his season tally to 15 but Bernard Arthur (2x), Michael Ampadu and Frederick Ansah struck to win three points for the home side.

It was a surprising result at the Nduom Sports Stadium as seventh-placed Elmina Sharks were handed a 1-0 home defeat by second-from-bottom Great Olympics. Daniel Appiah recorded the all-important goal.

At the El-Wak Stadium in Accra, Wahab Ackwei (pen) and Hashmin Musah netted to claim a 2-0 triumph for Inter Allies at the expense of eighth-positioned Medeama. The Eleven-Is-To-One sit five places below the Yellow and Mauves.

And at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi, Hans Kwoffie and Shafiu Mumuni were the heroes as Ashanti Gold beat Tema Youth 2-0. The Miners are now 10th on the log while the Harbour City Boys occupy the 14th spot.