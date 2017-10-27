From matchday experiences to inside the dressing room - how VR is opening up the world of football

Stunning 360-degree Virtual Reality technology is bringing new life to football experiences, showcased by the best of Samsung's VR platform

All over the world, 360 VR technology is bringing football to life like never before, offering even the most far flung onlookers a chance to experience every aspect of the game as if they were standing right in the middle of the action.

GOAL'S 360 FREESTYLERS

The Estadio Urbano Caldeira in Sao Paulo, otherwise known as the Vila Belmiro, played host to one of the greatest teams and individual players the game has ever seen.

Pele’s remarkable Santos side won two Copas Libertadores and a couple of world titles during their golden era in the early 1960's, and transformed their humble home into one of the world’s most iconic stadiums. What better way to visit Neymar's former home than in stunning 360?

360 IS FOR EVERYONE

The greatest thing about technological advancement in the 21st century is that it is, invariably, available to us all. We can now find the most pioneering of filming techniques literally in the palm of our hands.

And more and more football fans around the world are making the most of it when they take to their local parks and purpose-built playing surfaces every weekend. What better way to shoot yourself and your mates taking a Crossbar Challenge?

THE STADIUM EXPERIENCE

And not only are we taking this technology to kickabouts with our mates. Club officials and journalists are now utilising the 360 format to help translate the unrivalled matchday experience.

The 360 technology is planting viewers right into the heart of the action, creating an immersive experience previously unavailable to those not physically in attendance.

GAME DAY

But of course, the matchday experience doesn’t begin inside the stadium. We travel, we eat, we meet people… and we all have our own pre-match rituals.

And that’s not reduced solely to the fans. What better way to capture the nerves and excitement of your heroes than through a 360 camera inside the changing rooms as they prepare to take to the field?

