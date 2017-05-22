Mateo Musacchio having AC Milan medical ahead of proposed switch from Villarreal

The defender is expected to pen a four-year contract with the Serie A side once all of the formalities of his transfer from Spain have been completed

Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio is undergoing a medical with AC Milan as he closes in on a move to San Siro.

Milan TV posted footage of the centre-back arriving at La Madonnina clinic and starting his physical tests while wearing club training gear on social media on Monday.

Milan win race for PL target Kessie

Reports in Italy suggest the Serie A club have agreed a deal that could eventually be worth €18 million to sign Musacchio and plan to give him a four-year contract.

The 26-year-old has been with Villarreal since 2009, when he signed from River Plate.

Milan finished the 2016-17 Serie A season sixth, meaning they will play in the Europa League next season after three years without qualifying for a continental competition.

Musacchio arrives after playing 23 times in La Liga this season as Villarreal came fifth. He has six caps for Argentina.