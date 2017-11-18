Mathare United survive as Western Stima are relegated

Stima, who needed just one goal to force a play-off with Thika United, lost the fight after Thika recorded identical 1-0 win

Western Stima have been relegated alongside Muhoroni Youth despite beating Chemelil Sugar by a solitary goal on Saturday.

Western Stima went down fighting after forcing a slim 1-0 win at the Chemelil Sports Complex through Wesley Kemboi. But Stima, who needed just one more goal to force relegation play-off battle against Thika United, lost the fight after host Thika recorded an identical 1-0 win over Bandari.

Stima, who had finished in top eight in the last two seasons, have been firing blanks this campaign - a disastrous journey that eventually saw them drop to the base.

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa confirmed on Saturday that the bottom two teams will automatically be relegated to the National Super League.

Mwendwa also added that the 16th finisher in the KPL will play home and away in the play-off with the third-place finisher in the NSL.

Thika United survived automatic drop but will now have to wait until next weekend to know their next opponent in the play-off. Thika grabbed a point against Bandari at home to finish above Western Stima on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Mathare United survived the dreaded chop after drawing 2-2 with Posta Rangers at Camp Toyoyo.

Muhoroni Youth ended their six-year stay in the top league in a rather embarrassing style after falling 4-1 to AFC Leopards.