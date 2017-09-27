Mathare United 0-0 AFC Leopards: Points shared at Kasarani

Despite the late attacks by the twelve times league champions, Mathare United stood firm for a valuable point in the league

AFC Leopards and Mathare United recorded their sixth draw in a row in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Kasarani on Wednesday.

The visitors started the match on a high note forcing the hosts into early goal line clearance. Vincent Oburu beat Levis Opiyo, but Lennox Ogutu was there to ensure the ball does not cross the line. Ingwe forced the visitors to concede two corners in succession but none was fruitful.

Mathare United had a decent chance in the 5th minute, Cliff Nyakeya was well picked by Tyson Otieno, unfortunately for the former, the goalkeeper came early to make a stunning save aand deny him.

The hosts were living dangerously, and in the 12th minute, their custodian was forced to make a save, this time round denying Alexis Kitenge, with Musa Mudde blasting the rebound off the mark.

Both sides were not clinical in front of the goal, notably Keziron Kizito for Leopards and Nyakeya for the ‘slum boys’. With a few minutes to half time, Mathare United had a perfect chance of opening the scoring; Tyson Otieno was played in by John Mwangi, but he squandered the opportunity.

After the break, AFC Leopards introduced Whyvonne Isuza and Marsellus Ingotsi for Keziron Kizito and Simon Ndung'u respectively, with Robert Matano aiming at getting an early second half goal.

Ten minutes after the restart, Chrispin Oduor, albeit under pressure, played a back pass, a dangerous one, to his goalkeeper, and under pressure from the Leopards striker, the custodian had to slide in to save the day.

The coaches made some tactical changes with that elusive first goal in mind, but it was Leopards who looked dangerous in counter attacks; they sat back, playing the ball in their own half, pulling their opponent and when enough space was created they forced them into making mistakes.

With 20 minutes to go, the 2008 champions stole possession in the opponent's danger zone. Otieno managed to slip the ball to Chris Ochieng', who forced Ian Otieno into a fine save, and the ball was eventually played to safety after Otieno failed to capitalize on the rebound.

Despite the late attacks by the twelve times league champions, Mathare United stood firm to get a point that can be termed as valuable, considering the fact that the team is fighting relegation.

Mathare United XI: 30. Levis Opiyo (GK) 16.David Owino 25.Samuel Olwande 6. George Owino (C) 23. Lennox Ogutu 22. Roy Okal 27.Tyson Otieno 29. Chrispin Oduor 13. John Mwangi 17.Cliff Nyakeya 17. Elijah Mwanzia.

Subs: 1. Mark Kioko (GK) 12. Andrew Juma 20.Martin Ongori 24.Victor Ashinga 15.Ronald Reagan 14.Derrick Onyango 9. Chris Ochieng’.

AFC Leopards XI: Ian Otieno, Dennis Shikhayi, Lewis Wanami, Robinson Kamura, Abdallah Salim, Musa Mudde, Samuel Ndung'u, Majid Victor, Duncan Otieno, Alexis Kitenge, Kizito Keziron and Vincent Oburu.

Subs: Gabriel Andika, Juma Jackson, Michael Kibwage, Marcellus Ingotsi, Ramadhan Yakubu, Whyvonne Isuza and Aziz Okaka.