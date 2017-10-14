Mathare United 1-0 Gor Mahia: 'Slum Boys' complete rare double

The 'Slum Boys' came into the match with a near impossible task of getting maximum points against the in form green army

Mathare United's battle to remain in Kenyan Premier League continued with a 1-0 win against leaders Gor Mahia on Saturday.

The 'Slum Boys' came into the match with a near impossible task of getting maximum points against the in form green army. Prior to the match, the league leaders had won four of the teams five outings, collecting a total of 13 points out of a possible 15.

As for Mathare United, they had suffered three consecutive defeats before managing two draws. Cliff Nyakeya was on target in the first leg, and coach Francis Kimanzi gave him another chance to impress.

But it was the visitors, who started well, Meddie Kagere being fed on the left, but Francis Kahata handled the ball, unfortunately, in the promising position to let the hosts off the hook.

It was a costly mistake as Mathare United went ahead after five minutes. The ball was crossed from the left, it fell to Nyakeya, who teed up Chrispin Oduor, and the latter made no mistake.

With half an hour gone, Jacques Tuyisenge was fouled on the edge of the Mathare United eighteen yard box, but Levis Opiyo denied Francis Kahata. In the 34th minute, it was Kahata again, this time round, the ball fortunately fell to him but he failed to beat the keeper again.

In the 48th minute, Boniface Oluoch was called to action, the dangerous Chris Ochieng powered his way to the danger zone, but the goalkeeper fumbled the ball for corner.

Despite late pressure from the visitors, the goalkeeper Opiyo was in the right position to pull out stunning saves that ensured Kimanzi completed a double against the fifteen times league champions.

Mathare United has 30 points from 29 matches, with Gor Mahia having 60 points after 28 matches.

Gor Mahia Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nzigiyimana, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohamed, Haron Shekava, Jean-Baptista Nugiraneza, George Odhiambo, Kenneth Mugun, Jaquese Tuyisenge, Medie Kagere and Francis Kahata.

Subs: Fredrick Odhiambo, Innocent Wafula, Philemon Otieno, Boniface Omondi, Anthony Mbugua, Oliver Maloba and Timothy Otieno.

Mathare United XI: Levis Opiyo, Ongori Martin, Samuel Olwande, Andrew Juma, George Owino, Roy Okal, Seda Edward, Oduor Chrispin, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya and Chris Ochieng'.

Subs: Mark Kioko, Aboubakar Keya, Ndonye Alphonse, Ronald Reagan, Daniel Mwaura, Derrick Onyango and Mwanzia Elijah.