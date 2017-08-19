Mathare United 6-0 Zoo: 'Slum Boys' cage Zoo in thrilling contest

The result takes Mathare United to the 13th position with 20 points, same as 14th placed AFC Leopards

Mathare United ended Zoo Kericho's nine match unbeaten run in the Kenyan Premier League after emerging 6-0 victorious at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

The 2008 champions came into the match desperate for maximum points as the battle for survival intensified.

The tea farmers are known to have a slow start and the match against the Francis Kimanzi led side was no different. Chrispin Oduor rushed onto a well weighted pass and lobbed the ball past the on rushing goalkeeper in the 25th minute.

It happened to be a wake-up call for the visitors, who responded with ambitious attacks, aiming at getting an equalizer. Michael Madoya, Isaac Kipyegon and Nicholas Kipkirui tried harder to penetrate their host's defense, but it was unusually tight.

In the 40th minute, Mathare United conceded a free-kick in a dangerous position, it was well taken unfortunately Bernard Odhiambo's header was well handled by Levis Opiyo.

It seemed like the two sides will be separated by a single goal after forty fivr minutes, but Oduor had different ideas. Inside the two added minutes, the ball was played from the left into Zoo's danger zone, and the defenders failed to clear it effectively as the loose ball fell to the striker whose effort was deflected past Vincent Misikhu.

After the break, the visitors came back stronger, winning a free-kick inside the ninety seconds after restart. The ball was played well by Kipyegon, but Opiyo was not in a mood to concede. He parried the ball away for a fruitless corner.

It was a one way traffic from that incident on-wards the composed Mathare United dictated the proceedings. It was 4-0 in the in the 74th minute. The visitors defense was once again caught napping and substitute Derrick Onyango was well fed from the left by the shining Oduor and he made no mistake.

Desperate Zoo looked lost in every department and despite going forward, that cutting edge was missing. The seamless hosts completed their rout in the 74th minute.

Kipyegon brought down a Mathare United player in the danger zone and the referee pointed to the spot. Oduor rose for the occasion and sent the keeper the wrong way to complete his hat-trick.

It was 6-0 in the stoppages, Oduor went past his marker but was denied twice by the goalkeeper, however, the ball fell kindly to Chris Ochieng, who made no mistake from ten yards.

The result takes Mathare United to the 13th position with 20 points, same as 14th placed AFC Leopards, who have an inferior goal difference.