Mathare United - AFC Leopards Preview: Huge test for 'Slum Boys'

The Francis Kimanzi led side needs maximum points to be on a safe side, and get off the relegation zone in the league standings

This is a stunning test for Mathare United considering AFC Leopards are seemingly stronger as compared to the last time.

The ‘slum boys’ have not been doing relatively well on a consistent level same as Ingwe, who have dropped points when it seemed impossible. The Francis Kimanzi led side needs maximum points to be on a safe side, and get off the relegation zone.

As for AFC Leopards, victory will push them closer to the top five and a realistic top three finish by the end of the season. But the Robert Matano led side has to score goals to realize its dream.

The two sides played out to a barren draw in the first leg, but prior to that, the ‘slum boys’ have won five matches, drawn eight and lost four times. The five last matches have ended in a draw.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mathare United: Roy Okal has been the heartbeat of the slum boys, running the midfield and is a link between the defense and attack. Chrispin Oduor is facing a stun test, but with his slick moves, he will definitely be a danger.

AFC Leopards: Defender Robinson Kamura will want to get his first win against former employers, but he has to stand tall in defense. The pace of Samuel Ndung'u will be much needed in this match, and if he gets it right, Mathare United will be in trouble.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Mathare United: Levis Opiyo, David Owino, Derrick Nzosi, George Owino, Lennox Ogutu, Roy Okal, Victor Ashinga, Chrispin Oduor, Chris Ochieng’, John Mwangi and Cliff Nyakeya.

AFC Leopards: Ian Otieno, Dennis Shikhayi, Michael Kibwage, Robinson Kamura, Musa Mudde, Samuel Ndung'u, Robinson Kamura, Alexis Kitenge, Duncan Otieno, Vincent Oburu and Whyvonne Isuza.