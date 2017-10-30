Mathare United out to avenge Sofapaka lose

Sofapaka, who are 12 places up on the table, are going into the match with heads high having beaten Mathare United in the opening leg

Mathare United will be looking forward to move away from the relegation zone when they take on Sofapaka in the mid-week match.

The ‘Slum Boys’ will visit 2009 champions away in Narok on Wednesday as they look to overturn the first-leg lose to Batoto Ba Mungu.

The opening fixture between both sides ended 2-1 in favour of Sofapaka.

Mathare United, who currently sit 15th on the table with 31 points, just two above danger zone; will be without goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya and Roy Syamba who are still sidelined due to knee injuries.

Mathare United will meet a confident Sofapaka side that up on third place with 48 points, behind champions, Gor Mahia and former champions, Tusker who occupies teh first two slots.