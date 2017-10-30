Mathare United out to avenge Sofapaka lose
Mathare United will be looking forward to move away from the relegation zone when they take on Sofapaka in the mid-week match.
The ‘Slum Boys’ will visit 2009 champions away in Narok on Wednesday as they look to overturn the first-leg lose to Batoto Ba Mungu.
The opening fixture between both sides ended 2-1 in favour of Sofapaka.
Mathare United, who currently sit 15th on the table with 31 points, just two above danger zone; will be without goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya and Roy Syamba who are still sidelined due to knee injuries.
Mathare United will meet a confident Sofapaka side that up on third place with 48 points, behind champions, Gor Mahia and former champions, Tusker who occupies teh first two slots.