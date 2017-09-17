Mathare United banking on Ruaraka record against Tusker

The ‘Slum Boys’ are yet to lose a match in the second leg at Ruaraka, which is also the training venue for Tusker

Mathare United are banking on their good record at Ruaraka Ground for some luck when they host Kenyan Premier League defending champions, Tusker on Sunday.

The two sides are in a similar state of malaise. Tusker, who are eighth on the log, are finding it hard defending their title while relegation-threatened Mathare United are busy fighting to stay afloat in the league next year.

The ‘Slum Boys’ are yet to lose a match in the second leg at Ruaraka, the venue which Tusker knows way too well by virtue of being their training ground.

But Mathare United captain, George Owino is banking on this impressive record at home record to take something from the Brewers who will be looking to complete a double over the host.

“They train there but we have also played all our home matches there so that will not give them any advantage. We have been getting positive results at Ruaraka and we want to continue with that,” Owino was quoted by the club’s official website.

Tusker beat Mathare United 2-0 in the opening leg on May 20 with Michael Khamati and Shafik Batambuze finding the back of the net.

Mathare who are 15th on the log, lost their last league match 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks while Tusker picked their first win in three games against Zoo FC over

Francis Kimanzi side needs all the three points to move away from relegation zone same as Tusker who will be going out for maximum points to keep distance with runaway leaders, Gor Mahia.