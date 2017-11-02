Mathare United blame playing surface for draw

Kimanzi, whose side is now staring at the brink of relegation, vented his frustration at the ‘bumpy’ surface of Narok Stadium for the lost point

Mathare United coach, Francis Kimmanzi has blamed the poor playing surface at Narok Stadium for the dropped point against Sofapaka.

Mathare United maximum points against Batoto Ba Mungu, but could only manage one of the three available points in the side’s 1-1 draw away in Narok.

Left with very little options with three matches two go, Kimanzi, whose side is now staring at the brink of relegation, vented his frustration at the ‘bumpy’ surface of Narok County Stadium for the lost points.

“I did not like the pitch because it was bumpy and that tends to slow down everything. It was very difficult and also scrappy,” Kimanzi who feels that side could have scored more than one goal told the club website after the draw.

“We were also a bit unlucky. We could have scored more than one goal.”

Cliff Nyakeya, Chrispin Oduor, Chris Ochieng and John Mwangi all came close to scoring for Mathare but they blew away the early chances

But despite the setback in dropped points, the former Tusker FC coach is still upbeat that he will steer the team to safety by avoiding the chop even as he holds tight his calculators on one hand with an eye on the danger zone with Nzoia Sugar, Muhoroni Youth and Posta Rangers still waiting on the tunnel.

“If I gain one point and Thika gets three then that’s a two-point difference. It means we have to work harder in our next match but there is nothing to panic about,” he added.

The result left Mathare United 15th on the log with 32 points, level with Thika United who edged Sony Sugar 1-0 to trade positions with Western Stima who lost 1-2 to champions Gor Mahia.