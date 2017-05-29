Mathare United CEO speaks on relegation scare

The ‘Slum Boys’ are currently placed at the Bottom of Kenyan Premier League table

Going into the Fifa break, Mathare United are placed at the bottom of the Kenyan Prmier League table and their CEO Jectone Obure has finally spoken on the situation.

From 13 matches played, the ‘Slum Boys’ have only managed to win two and lost a whopping 10 their paltry nine points at the drop-zone.

Five of the losses came straight on the trot with the most recent being that against newcomers Nakumatt on Sunday where Nicholas Meja and Kepha Aswani diluted Crispin Oduor’s goal at Ruaraka ground.

However, speaking in an interview with Goal, Obure was an easy man registering his concern over the performance but staying positive that his side will return to winning ways. He notes that most of their players are still gaining top-flight experience and that they have been unlucky to win most of their previous matches.

"We are there (at the relegation zone) because we have just been unlucky. The kind of football we play and the kind of chances we’ve been getting tells you that we don’t even deserve to be there. But being a young team (composed of many players without KPL experience), we can say that most of the players are still learning.

"I believe the technical bench is working on their noted weaknesses so that when the league resumes we can bounce back because the relegation zone is actually not our place. We don’t belong there."

Mathare United are 18 points behind joint leaders Gor Mahia and Tusker.