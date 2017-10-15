Mathare United coach lauds charges after Gor Mahia double

Chrispine Oduor’s fifth-minute strike was all the ‘Slunm Boys’ needed to complete a double against league leaders, and keep alive relegation survival

Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi has lauded his charges for an excellent display that earned the team maximum points against Kenyan Premier League leaders, Gor Mahia on Saturday.

A Chrispine Oduor’s fifth-minute strike was all the ‘Slum Boys’ needed to complete a double against league leaders, and keep alive relegation survival hopes.

The tactician says that his team deserved to walk away with maximum points after outstanding display at Thika Sub-County Stadium.

"The way we played showed intent. We pushed and made fewer mistakes from the first to the final whistle and at the end of the day got maximum points. The officiating to me was standard, and I will not blame the referees, though I feel we were denied a clear penalty at some point.

"It is a motivation to my team, and I believe our win will drive the players to do even better in the forthcoming assignments.

The win left Mathare United 15th on the log with 30 points.