Mathare United coach: We were very effective in front of goal

The huge win against Zoo Kericho enabled the ‘Slum Boys’ to retain their little hopes of remaining in top flight next season

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi believes composure in the final third helped the team to a 6-1 win against Zoo Kericho on Saturday.

Chrispin Oduor, the destroyer in chief, netted a hat-trick before setting up Edward Seda for his first goal of the season in the second half. Derrick Onyango then stepped off the bench to claim a brace and wrap the win in style.

Kimanzi has now revealed that their effectiveness in front of goal proved the difference against the side that held them to a barren draw in the first leg.

“We were effective in front of goal and that was the big difference between this match and other matches. In every game we make chances.

"We have also been able to defend very well when we score less but in this game the mode of defending was different,” Kimanzi told the club’s official website.

“They opted to defend by scoring more which is also very important in football. If you can score more than three goals that brings a lot of confidence in the team. They won three points by scoring six goals which shows that they were in full control of the game. That is fantastic.”

The win enabled the ‘Slum Boys’ to retain their hopes of remaining in the top flight next season.