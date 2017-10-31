Mathare United confident in the face of relegation

The ex-Harambee Stars coach is convinced his young squad has played a big part in struggle to keep top flight status

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi has identified the weak points that led to his side’s struggle in the league this campaign.

With only four games left to the end of the season, the ‘Slum Boys’ are finding it hard navigating through the high tides of the Kenyan Premier League.

Sitting just three places up from the base of the 18-team table with 31 points, just six above bottom-placed Muhoroni Youth, unshaken Kimanzi now finds himself staring at the face relegation though he remained hopeful of a good ending.

The former Tusker and Harambee Stars coach is convinced his young squad has played a big part in struggle to remain in the top league.

“Whenever these players win a match you find that they get overexcited because they are still young. That false confidence now makes them go down again so we lose consistency quite often,’ the former Mathare United player told official KPL website.

“The day all of them will exhibit a good game together, I will know that experience has finally set into the team, which is what we have been aiming for all season.

“The important thing is to ensure they don’t lose games without learning anything from it, whether personal or as a team. I want that every time they get out on the pitch they learn something new.”