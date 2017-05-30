Mathare United confirms meeting with technical bench over poor results

Club CEO Jacktone Obure reveals to Goal that they will meet members of the technical bench after a poor run of results

Mathare United are in unfamiliar relegation zone in Kenyan Premier League, with a total of nine points after 13 matches.

The 2008 league champions have won just two games, drawn three and lost eight matches; losing their latest five games for the first time in history. It is a concern for the club's management, and CEO Jacktone Obure has conceded discussions with the Technical Bench are in place.

"We have never lost five matches in a row, it has been our worst run and something has to be done. The squad we have is young and inexperienced, that has been our major undoing. I have seen reports indicating we have summoned the technical bench, no we have not, we just want to meet and discuss the way forward," Obure told Goal.

"We have no alternative, we have to sign two or three players to get us out of our current position." In an earlier interview, Obure was quoted saying the 'slum boys' do not belong in the danger zone, "I believe the technical bench is working on their noted weaknesses so that when the league resumes we can bounce back because the relegation zone is actually not our place. We don’t belong there."

Last weekend, the Francis Kimanzi led side was defeated 2-1 by Nakumatt.