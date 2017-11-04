Mathare United duo doubtful against Nzoia Sugar

The duo are doubtful for this tie after picking knocks in training ahead of the weekend match

Mathare United duo are doubtful for Saturday’s Kenyan Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar.

Francis Kimanzi charges will host Nzoia Sugar and be hoping to pick maximum points at Kasaran Stadium.

Kimanzi may, however, have to do without the services of Andrew Juma and Daniel Mwaura.

The duo are doubtful for this tie after picking knocks in training ahead of the weekend match.

Goalkeeper, Wycliffe Kasaya and Roy Syamba are still remain sidelined due to long-term injuries.

The first leg match between both sides ended in a barren draw at the Sudi Stadium.