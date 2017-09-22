Mathare United duo returns ahead of Ulinzi Stars test

Kimanzi will nevertheless be without goalkeeper, Wycliffe Kasaya and Roy Syamba

Mathare United will have a pair of fresh legs when they take on Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match this weekend.

Francis Kimanzi side that is currently battling relegation fears, have been stuck in the danger zone for the better part of the second leg.

But Kimamzi will have extra options to pick from when he names the final list against Ulinzi Stars following the return of Daniel Mwaura and Samuel Olwande.

The duo resumed full training on Thursday ahead of the the clash with former champions.

Kimanzi will nevertheless be without goalkeeper, Wycliffe Kasaya and Roy Syamba.

The two have been ruled out with long-term injuries that may keep them out for at least one more month.

While Ulinzi are eight places above the 'Slum Boys' in the log, their recent form will be something to worry about going into the match.

Mathare United are 15th on the table with 25 points while the soldiers are 12 points clear in seventh place.