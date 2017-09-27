Mathare United out to end Kasarani jinx

Mathare United are yet to pick maximum points at Kasarani but Francis Kimanzi side now wants to end the jinx against Ingwe

Mathare United will be out in search of a first win at Kasarani when they take on AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The ‘Slum Boys’ are yet to walk home with maximum points from Kasarani this season, but the Francis Kimanzi coached side now wants to end the jinx when they lock horns with the nine-time Kenyan champions.

The two sides are going through difficult moments in this campaign. Only two places separate Mathare United and AFC Leopards and any slip-up, especially from Mathare, will see them drop to relegation zone should Thika United and Muhoroni Youth win their next games.

Thika and Muhoroni are bottom of the table with 19 points while Mathare United are above them with only a three point advantage.

AFC Leopards, on the other hand, are 12th in the 16 team league with 24 points and any point dropped will surely affirm their journey to the relegation zone, more so, if Zoo FC and Nakumatt are reinstated back in the league.

The two sides played out to a barren draw in the first leg, though Mathare United had won five drawn eight and lost four times of the previous matches between both sides. The five last matches have ended in a draw.