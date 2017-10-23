Mathare United fans urged to remain calm over relegation

The ‘Slum Boys’ missed a chance to move to the safety zone after dropping two points against another relegation candidate

Mathare United fans have been told not to panic about relegation fears.

Coach Francis Kimanzi insists that he will steer the club to the harbor at the end of November even as the team sniffs at being relegated from the top flight.

The ‘Slum Boys’ missed a chance to move to the safety zone after dropping two points against another relegation candidate, Thika United with only four matches remaining to the end of the season.

Eugene Mukangula canceled out Cliff Nyakeya’s opening goal at Thika Sub-County Stadium on Sunday. Despite the looming fear of being relegated for the first time to the lower tier league, Kimanzi is still adamant that the club is not ready to write the negative history.

“It’s interesting (to know that we are tied at 31). It shows how important this point is. There is no need to press the panic button. We just need to prepare well like we did in the last two matches. Slowly we will reach our target,” Kimanzi told the club’s official website.

With Mathare United tied on same points, (31) with Western Stima, who beat Sofapaka 3-1 over the weekend, the ‘Slum Boys’ will need to adjust their boots in the remaining matches as they try to wade through to safety with Thika United also fighting to stay afloat with 29 points.

“It is an important point because it is against a team that is in a similar situation (relegation) with us. Three points would have been better but if you get a point you maintain the gap and count on the matches ahead.”

Muhoroni Youth will be guaranteed a place in the National Super League should they lose two of their remaining five games.