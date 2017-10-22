Mathare United force away draw in relegation battle

The 'slum boys' came into the match full of confidence following their 1-0 win against Gor Mahia last weekend

Thika United and Mathare United played out to a one all draw at Thika Municipal Stadium in the battle of relegation.

The 'slum boys' came into the match full of confidence following their 1-0 win against Gor Mahia last weekend, and the return of David Owino and Lenox Ogutu made it even better for the visitors.

With Chibueze Onwudi fit again to start, the milkmen coach Nicholas Muyoti hoped to get at least a goal from his striker in the team's bid to bag maximum points at home.

But it was the 2008 league champions, who drew first blood. The defense was caught in a mix up, and the ball fell to Chrispin Oduor, who did perfectly well to slip the ball to on rushing Cliff Nyakeya, and the former Gor Mahia youth made no mistake.

However, the home team equalized moments later courtesy of Eugine Mukangula, who capitalized on the defensive lapses to score an equalizer and win a point for the Thika-based side.

After the break, both sides had good opportunities to push for a win, but neither of the two sides took them. Shami Kibwana almost stole maximum points for his side late into the stoppages but his effort swayed wide.

Mathare United remain 15th on 29 points while their opponents are a position lower with two points less.

Mathare United XI: 30. Levis Opiyo (GK) 16.David Owino 25.Samuel Olwande 6. George Owino (C) 23.Lennox Ogutu 22. Roy Okal 4.Edward Seda 29. Chrispin Oduor 2.Daniel Mwaura (John Mwangi)17.Cliff Nyakeya 9. and Chris Ochieng’ (Elijah Mwanzia).

Subs: 1. Mark Kioko (GK) 12.Andrew Juma 24.Victor Ashinga 27.Tyson Otieno 14.Derrick Onyango.

Thika United starting XI: Owiny Allan., Zak Matasi, Ngotho Suleiman,Oruchum Christopher,Anekeya Wilson,Odhiambo Dennis (Capt) Tsuma Said,Mutinda Michael,Mukangula Eugene,Onwudi Chibweze and Shami Kibwana.

Subs: Emase Eliud,Meja Sammy,Oduor Stephen,Lewa Denis,Muturi Francis,Saad Musa and Iregi Benson.