Mathare United goalkeeper's season over

Mathare United custodian, Levis Opiyo’s 2017 Kenyan Premier League season is over with two matches remaining to the end of the season.

Opiyo will join Mathare United veteran, David Owino on the terraces in a home match against Muhoroni Youth this weekend.

The goalie is among two new faces joining the suspension list that also includes Gor Mahia captain, Musa Mohamed and Godfrey Walusimbi.

The former Western Stima goalkeeper picked a red card against Nzoia Sugar and will miss the 'Slum Boys' matches against Muhoroni Youth and Posta Rangers at Ruaraka and Camp Toyoyo respectively.

Owino, on the other hand, will be serving his last of the three-match ban against the relegated side, Muhoroni Youth.

Also suspended for the weekend games is Western Stima’s Geoffrey Ochieng’ who will miss a home match against Posta Ranger.

Ochieng picked a fifth yellow card in Posta Ranger’s draw against Bandari last weekend.